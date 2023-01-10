Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

