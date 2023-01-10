Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 152,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 388,312 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $41.77.

