Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Magna International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

