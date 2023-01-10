Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,481 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

