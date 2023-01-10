Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,521 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

