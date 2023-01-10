Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

