Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Rollins by 72.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.