Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $90.33.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

