Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $241.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

