Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 526 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $344.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.59 and a 200 day moving average of $303.41. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.60.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

