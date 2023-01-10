Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.