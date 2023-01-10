Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 15.1 %

COIN opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $246.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,224 shares of company stock worth $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

