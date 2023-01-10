JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $891.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

