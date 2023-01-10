JMP Securities Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $80.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $155.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of COIN opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $246.27.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,696.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and have sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.