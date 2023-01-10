John Ebbett Sells 670 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Ebbett sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$15,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,302.64.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM stock opened at C$22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SSR Mining

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.