John Ebbett Sells 670 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Ebbett sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$15,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,302.64.
SSRM stock opened at C$22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
