Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

