Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $459.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

