JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 310,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

