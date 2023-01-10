KeyCorp Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,313 shares of company stock worth $3,233,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.