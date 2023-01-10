Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

LECO opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.