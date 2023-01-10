Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.77.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

