Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 13,695 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

