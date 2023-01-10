Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

MARA stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $572.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 4.71.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

