Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

