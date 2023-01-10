Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Matterport Stock Performance

Matterport stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $773.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.39. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

