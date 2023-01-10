Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $329,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.