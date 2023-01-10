MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

