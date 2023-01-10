Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

