Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.