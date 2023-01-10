Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.