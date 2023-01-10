Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.