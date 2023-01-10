Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 6,048 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

