Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
