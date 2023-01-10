Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 769.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after buying an additional 740,614 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 181.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,667,000 after buying an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

