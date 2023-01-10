nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NCNO stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,792 shares of company stock valued at $486,128. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

