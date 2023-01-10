New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 227,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

XOM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

