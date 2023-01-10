New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

