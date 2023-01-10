NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

