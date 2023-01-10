NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 150,616.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

