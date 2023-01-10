NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

