NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NICE were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $190.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.16. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

