NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NICE were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.
NICE Trading Up 1.3 %
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.