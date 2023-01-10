Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 72.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

