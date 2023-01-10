Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at $770,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in OLO by 24.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OLO by 204.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $408,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

