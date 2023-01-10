onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in onsemi by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

onsemi stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

