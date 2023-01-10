Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,038.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,953.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 118,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 112,540 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,010.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 25,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 173,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 165,505 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

