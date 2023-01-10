Papp L Roy & Associates Has $11.32 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,953.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,540 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

