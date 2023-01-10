Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.41.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $292.59 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

