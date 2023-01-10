Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 346,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

DOC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.59%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

