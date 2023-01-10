Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips Sells 705 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,670 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.