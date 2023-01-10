Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.43.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 671.48%.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

